Taikodaira Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|7018 yards
|73.0
Scorecard for Taikodaira Tanba Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.1/126
|421
|412
|248
|606
|323
|367
|436
|421
|376
|3610
|464
|361
|336
|549
|188
|445
|373
|211
|589
|3516
|7126
|White M: 68.8/122 W: 69.7/124
|408
|407
|232
|576
|307
|356
|424
|402
|364
|3476
|418
|352
|320
|538
|140
|424
|366
|191
|574
|3323
|6799
|Handicap
|7
|5
|13
|3
|17
|11
|1
|9
|15
|2
|12
|10
|4
|16
|6
|18
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
