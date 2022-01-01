Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Taikodaira Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 7018 yards 73.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Taikodaira Tanba Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.1/126 421 412 248 606 323 367 436 421 376 3610 464 361 336 549 188 445 373 211 589 3516 7126
White M: 68.8/122 W: 69.7/124 408 407 232 576 307 356 424 402 364 3476 418 352 320 538 140 424 366 191 574 3323 6799
Handicap 7 5 13 3 17 11 1 9 15 2 12 10 4 16 6 18 14 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

