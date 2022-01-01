Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyazaki Kobayashi Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6633 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Formerly known as J's Country Club Kobayashi Course.

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6633 yards
Orange 72 6161 yards
White 72 5733 yards
Red 72 5006 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

