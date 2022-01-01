Miyazaki Kobayashi Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6633 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Formerly known as J's Country Club Kobayashi Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6633 yards
|Orange
|72
|6161 yards
|White
|72
|5733 yards
|Red
|72
|5006 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mike Poellot (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
