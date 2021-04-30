Cherry Golf Hitoyoshi Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6618 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6618 yards
|Regular
|72
|6205 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5484 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Korai
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, JCB, KC, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Sauna, Jacuzzi, Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout