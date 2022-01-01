Takaharu Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5877 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|5877 yards
|69.0
Scorecard for Takaharu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|132
|377
|144
|507
|268
|539
|507
|172
|293
|2939
|149
|357
|161
|492
|271
|509
|502
|188
|309
|2938
|5877
|Front M: 68.6/116 W: 70.2/119
|119
|358
|126
|481
|257
|519
|491
|156
|270
|2777
|136
|338
|143
|466
|260
|489
|486
|172
|286
|2776
|5553
|Handicap
|17
|7
|15
|3
|13
|5
|1
|9
|11
|18
|8
|16
|4
|14
|6
|2
|10
|12
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
