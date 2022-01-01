Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Takaharu Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5877 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 69.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back (18-hole) 72 5877 yards 69.0
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takaharu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 132 377 144 507 268 539 507 172 293 2939 149 357 161 492 271 509 502 188 309 2938 5877
Front M: 68.6/116 W: 70.2/119 119 358 126 481 257 519 491 156 270 2777 136 338 143 466 260 489 486 172 286 2776 5553
Handicap 17 7 15 3 13 5 1 9 11 18 8 16 4 14 6 2 10 12
Par 3 4 3 5 4 5 5 3 4 36 3 4 3 5 4 5 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

