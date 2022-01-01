Kuma Country Club - Satsuma/Hyuga Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7033 yards
Slope 136
Rating 74.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7033 yards
|74.0
|136
|Front (W)
|72
|6143 yards
|74.7
|133
Scorecard for Satsuma - Hyuga
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|418
|197
|388
|529
|226
|373
|503
|335
|470
|3439
|489
|412
|143
|389
|433
|350
|235
|527
|525
|3503
|6942
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|391
|173
|356
|507
|201
|350
|461
|322
|436
|3197
|470
|377
|123
|354
|408
|318
|206
|485
|494
|3235
|6432
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|366
|142
|338
|497
|178
|328
|439
|310
|395
|2993
|380
|355
|109
|322
|386
|287
|177
|453
|429
|2898
|5891
|Handicap
|7
|11
|5
|1
|13
|15
|17
|9
|3
|6
|10
|12
|2
|14
|8
|16
|18
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
