Kuma Country Club - Satsuma/Higo Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6834 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6834 yards 72.9 133
Front (W) 72 6030 yards 73.8 131
Scorecard for Satsuma - Higo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 418 197 388 529 226 373 503 335 470 3439 367 533 348 388 197 349 486 180 369 3217 6656
Regular M: 70.7/121 391 173 356 507 201 350 461 322 436 3197 340 510 327 359 172 311 458 157 338 2972 6169
Ladies W: 70.2/119 366 142 338 497 178 328 439 310 395 2993 317 489 301 332 142 279 417 113 301 2691 5684
Handicap 7 11 5 1 13 15 17 9 3 2 10 12 14 4 16 18 8 6
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1973) Hisato Ebihara (1988)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

