Kuma Country Club - Satsuma/Higo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6834 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6834 yards
|72.9
|133
|Front (W)
|72
|6030 yards
|73.8
|131
Scorecard for Satsuma - Higo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|418
|197
|388
|529
|226
|373
|503
|335
|470
|3439
|367
|533
|348
|388
|197
|349
|486
|180
|369
|3217
|6656
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|391
|173
|356
|507
|201
|350
|461
|322
|436
|3197
|340
|510
|327
|359
|172
|311
|458
|157
|338
|2972
|6169
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|366
|142
|338
|497
|178
|328
|439
|310
|395
|2993
|317
|489
|301
|332
|142
|279
|417
|113
|301
|2691
|5684
|Handicap
|7
|11
|5
|1
|13
|15
|17
|9
|3
|2
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1973) Hisato Ebihara (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
