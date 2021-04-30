Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

World Woods Golf Club - Akiha Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6275 yards
Slope 120
Rating 69.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6275 yards 69.3 120
Back (W) 72 6275 yards 74.2 128
Regular 72 5918 yards 67.9 115
Regular (W) 72 5918 yards 72.3 124
Front 72 5510 yards 66.4 110
Front (W) 72 5510 yards 70.3 118
Ladies 72 4954 yards 63.4 107
Ladies (W) 72 4954 yards 68.1 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akiba
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.3/120 W: 74.2/128 500 366 342 154 354 373 158 343 508 3098 324 165 329 342 383 537 377 502 218 3177 6275
Regular M: 67.9/115 W: 72.3/124 481 350 327 140 329 355 140 323 487 2932 295 150 306 321 361 502 360 492 199 2986 5918
Front M: 66.4/110 W: 70.3/118 454 328 302 119 313 335 132 296 458 2737 286 123 283 300 326 464 342 476 173 2773 5510
Ladies M: 63.4/107 W: 68.1/107 445 256 284 113 265 330 112 273 420 2498 269 110 263 288 263 420 228 452 163 2456 4954
Handicap 3 15 9 13 7 1 17 11 5 10 18 4 14 8 2 12 6 16
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 5 3 36 72
Handicap (W) 13 17 9 15 11 1 3 7 5 14 16 6 4 8 10 12 2 18

Course Details

Year Built 1991

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX & others
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Shinshiro CC - South: #4
Shinshiro Country Club - South/East Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - East: #2
Shinshiro Country Club - East/North Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mikawa CC
Mikawa Country Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
0.0
0
Write Review
Shinshiro CC - North: #9
Shinshiro Country Club - North/South Course
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukude GC: #11
Tsukude Golf Club
Shinshiro, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miki no Sato CC: #6
Miki no Sato Country Club
Mori, Shizuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Castle Hill CC: #11
Castle Hill Country Club
Toyokawa, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Hamanako GC
Grandee Hamanako Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Yamana
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Yamana Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi GC at Yamaha Resort - Ukari
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Ukari Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirao CC - North: #2
Hirao Country Club - North Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirao CC - East: #3
Hirao Country Club - East Course
Hirao, Aichi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me