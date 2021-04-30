World Woods Golf Club - Akiha Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6275 yards
Slope 120
Rating 69.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6275 yards
|69.3
|120
|Back (W)
|72
|6275 yards
|74.2
|128
|Regular
|72
|5918 yards
|67.9
|115
|Regular (W)
|72
|5918 yards
|72.3
|124
|Front
|72
|5510 yards
|66.4
|110
|Front (W)
|72
|5510 yards
|70.3
|118
|Ladies
|72
|4954 yards
|63.4
|107
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4954 yards
|68.1
|107
Scorecard for Akiba
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.3/120 W: 74.2/128
|500
|366
|342
|154
|354
|373
|158
|343
|508
|3098
|324
|165
|329
|342
|383
|537
|377
|502
|218
|3177
|6275
|Regular M: 67.9/115 W: 72.3/124
|481
|350
|327
|140
|329
|355
|140
|323
|487
|2932
|295
|150
|306
|321
|361
|502
|360
|492
|199
|2986
|5918
|Front M: 66.4/110 W: 70.3/118
|454
|328
|302
|119
|313
|335
|132
|296
|458
|2737
|286
|123
|283
|300
|326
|464
|342
|476
|173
|2773
|5510
|Ladies M: 63.4/107 W: 68.1/107
|445
|256
|284
|113
|265
|330
|112
|273
|420
|2498
|269
|110
|263
|288
|263
|420
|228
|452
|163
|2456
|4954
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|13
|7
|1
|17
|11
|5
|10
|18
|4
|14
|8
|2
|12
|6
|16
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|13
|17
|9
|15
|11
|1
|3
|7
|5
|14
|16
|6
|4
|8
|10
|12
|2
|18
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX & others
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout