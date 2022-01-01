Kitakami Shimin Golf Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6418 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back (18-hole)
|72
|6418 yards
|70.3
|121
|Regular (18-hole)
|72
|6124 yards
|69.2
|120
|Regular (18-hole) (W)
|72
|6124 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies (18-hole)
|72
|5074 yards
|68.8
|113
Scorecard for Kitakami Shimin Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|344
|504
|366
|366
|165
|404
|179
|542
|339
|3209
|6418
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|333
|489
|345
|342
|152
|388
|158
|534
|321
|3062
|6124
|Red W: 67.1/113
|279
|393
|285
|278
|106
|318
|144
|459
|277
|2539
|5078
|Handicap
|4
|8
|10
|12
|14
|2
|6
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 500 yen - 1,000 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
