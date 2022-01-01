Kitakami Shimin Golf Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6418 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.3
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 344 504 366 366 165 404 179 542 339 3209 6418
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 333 489 345 342 152 388 158 534 321 3062 6124
Red W: 67.1/113 279 393 285 278 106 318 144 459 277 2539 5078
Handicap 4 8 10 12 14 2 6 16 18
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 72

Year Built 1990
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season March - December

Carts Yes - 500 yen - 1,000 yen
Clubs Yes

Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

