Kita Musashi Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6608 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6608 yards 71.1 123
Back/Koryo 72 6349 yards
Regular/Bent 72 6222 yards 69.6 121
Regular/Koryo 72 5967 yards
Front/Bent 72 5887 yards 68.5 117
Front/Bent (W) 72 5887 yards 68.5 119
Front/Koryo 72 5630 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 4822 yards 63.7 113
Ladies/Koryo 72 4535 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kita Musashi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.1/123 308 393 439 363 208 434 562 171 511 3389 506 180 347 200 399 324 517 405 341 3219 6608
Green M: 69.6/121 296 374 419 341 182 413 505 160 493 3183 485 161 323 178 383 301 499 388 322 3040 6223
Orange M: 68.5/117 W: 68.5/119 281 356 377 331 171 397 491 143 476 3023 460 147 313 152 363 274 477 370 308 2864 5887
Red W: 63.7/113 234 272 248 268 144 250 402 143 333 2294 415 147 313 131 363 274 332 271 282 2528 4822
Handicap 15 9 3 7 13 1 5 17 11 4 16 10 14 2 8 12 6 18
Par 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

