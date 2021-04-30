Kita Musashi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6608 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6608 yards
|71.1
|123
|Back/Koryo
|72
|6349 yards
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6222 yards
|69.6
|121
|Regular/Koryo
|72
|5967 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|5887 yards
|68.5
|117
|Front/Bent (W)
|72
|5887 yards
|68.5
|119
|Front/Koryo
|72
|5630 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|4822 yards
|63.7
|113
|Ladies/Koryo
|72
|4535 yards
Scorecard for Kita Musashi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.1/123
|308
|393
|439
|363
|208
|434
|562
|171
|511
|3389
|506
|180
|347
|200
|399
|324
|517
|405
|341
|3219
|6608
|Green M: 69.6/121
|296
|374
|419
|341
|182
|413
|505
|160
|493
|3183
|485
|161
|323
|178
|383
|301
|499
|388
|322
|3040
|6223
|Orange M: 68.5/117 W: 68.5/119
|281
|356
|377
|331
|171
|397
|491
|143
|476
|3023
|460
|147
|313
|152
|363
|274
|477
|370
|308
|2864
|5887
|Red W: 63.7/113
|234
|272
|248
|268
|144
|250
|402
|143
|333
|2294
|415
|147
|313
|131
|363
|274
|332
|271
|282
|2528
|4822
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|7
|13
|1
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/Koryo Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
