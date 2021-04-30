Minamikyushu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6900 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6559 yards
|71.5
|122
|Front
|72
|6094 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5204 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Minamikyushu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|435
|395
|175
|515
|410
|185
|435
|505
|390
|3445
|410
|220
|520
|360
|415
|215
|500
|450
|365
|3455
|6900
|Regular M: 71.5/122
|421
|379
|150
|500
|380
|160
|411
|495
|375
|3271
|381
|190
|509
|350
|407
|180
|485
|436
|350
|3288
|6559
|Front M: 70.7/121
|374
|369
|132
|471
|362
|160
|350
|477
|342
|3037
|360
|154
|461
|350
|370
|158
|471
|401
|332
|3057
|6094
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|273
|276
|132
|420
|265
|160
|277
|430
|342
|2575
|260
|154
|401
|268
|292
|158
|408
|356
|332
|2629
|5204
|Handicap
|3
|11
|17
|5
|7
|15
|1
|9
|13
|6
|12
|4
|16
|10
|14
|8
|2
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, BC, VISA, UC, KC, AMEX, NICOS, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
Reviews
