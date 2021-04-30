Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kagoshima

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6900 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6900 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6559 yards 71.5 122
Front 72 6094 yards 70.7 121
Ladies 72 5204 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minamikyushu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 435 395 175 515 410 185 435 505 390 3445 410 220 520 360 415 215 500 450 365 3455 6900
Regular M: 71.5/122 421 379 150 500 380 160 411 495 375 3271 381 190 509 350 407 180 485 436 350 3288 6559
Front M: 70.7/121 374 369 132 471 362 160 350 477 342 3037 360 154 461 350 370 158 471 401 332 3057 6094
Ladies W: 67.1/113 273 276 132 420 265 160 277 430 342 2575 260 154 401 268 292 158 408 356 332 2629 5204
Handicap 3 11 17 5 7 15 1 9 13 6 12 4 16 10 14 8 2 18
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, BC, VISA, UC, KC, AMEX, NICOS, Diners

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

