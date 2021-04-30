Miwa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6970 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6970 yards
|74.1
|Regular
|72
|6450 yards
|71.7
|Front
|72
|6055 yards
|69.9
|Women
|72
|5142 yards
|70.5
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, NIVOS, UC, DC, Diners, UFJ, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout