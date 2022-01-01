Kouzaki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6612 yards
|Blue
|72
|6214 yards
|White
|72
|5720 yards
|Orange
|72
|4948 yards
Scorecard for Kouzaki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|476
|366
|172
|376
|350
|325
|184
|406
|486
|3141
|347
|161
|497
|378
|335
|165
|394
|382
|498
|3157
|6298
|Blue M: 68.4/119
|446
|308
|158
|340
|330
|304
|164
|391
|461
|2902
|332
|150
|488
|359
|313
|153
|383
|352
|469
|2999
|5901
|White M: 66.1/117
|436
|303
|125
|330
|300
|271
|140
|366
|438
|2709
|304
|135
|450
|313
|270
|143
|328
|328
|442
|2713
|5422
|Orange W: 65.9/107
|407
|262
|110
|284
|255
|225
|123
|275
|402
|2343
|284
|100
|384
|288
|220
|128
|280
|280
|331
|2295
|4638
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|1
|11
|7
|13
|5
|17
|10
|16
|6
|14
|2
|8
|4
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UC, VISA, JCB, MC, AMEX, Diners, DC, Credit Saison, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
