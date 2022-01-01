Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Kouzaki Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6612 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6612 yards
Blue 72 6214 yards
White 72 5720 yards
Orange 72 4948 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kouzaki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 70.7/121 476 366 172 376 350 325 184 406 486 3141 347 161 497 378 335 165 394 382 498 3157 6298
Blue M: 68.4/119 446 308 158 340 330 304 164 391 461 2902 332 150 488 359 313 153 383 352 469 2999 5901
White M: 66.1/117 436 303 125 330 300 271 140 366 438 2709 304 135 450 313 270 143 328 328 442 2713 5422
Orange W: 65.9/107 407 262 110 284 255 225 123 275 402 2343 284 100 384 288 220 128 280 280 331 2295 4638
Handicap 15 3 9 1 11 7 13 5 17 10 16 6 14 2 8 4 12 18
Par 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UC, VISA, JCB, MC, AMEX, Diners, DC, Credit Saison, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

