Narita Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7170 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7170 yards 73.1 129
White 72 6548 yards 72.1 121
White (W) 72 6548 yards 73.1 123
Green (W) 72 5911 yards 69.2 117
Red 72 5307 yards
Scorecard for Narita Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.9/129 393 405 567 198 418 550 188 424 456 3599 532 431 180 454 359 429 208 501 447 3541 7140
White M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123 354 372 532 169 391 514 176 397 400 3305 482 398 148 412 345 408 183 470 380 3226 6531
Green W: 69.2/117 316 352 495 143 367 485 156 370 318 3002 445 362 127 384 325 382 123 424 337 2909 5911
Handicap 15 9 3 13 1 7 17 5 11 10 4 16 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Skyway CC: #16
Skyway Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Hakuho CC: #11
Hakuho Country Club
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Taiheiyo Club Narita: #18 & clubhouse
Taiheiyo Club Narita Course
Narita, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Narita Hills CC: #3
Narita Hills Country Club
Sakae, Chiba
Private
0.0
0
Glen Oaks CC: #9
Glen Oaks Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Taco CC: #18
Taco Country Club
Tako, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Oak Hills GC: #12
Oak Hills Golf Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tomisato GC: #7
Tomisato Golf Club
Sambu-gun, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Narita Higashi CC: #9
Narita Higashi Country Club
Katori, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - South/West Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Tsuchiura CC
Tsuchiura Country Club - South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
JGM Kasumigaoka GC
JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/South Course
Inashiki, Ibaraki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
