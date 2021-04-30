Narita Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7170 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7170 yards
|73.1
|129
|White
|72
|6548 yards
|72.1
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6548 yards
|73.1
|123
|Green (W)
|72
|5911 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red
|72
|5307 yards
Scorecard for Narita Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.9/129
|393
|405
|567
|198
|418
|550
|188
|424
|456
|3599
|532
|431
|180
|454
|359
|429
|208
|501
|447
|3541
|7140
|White M: 72.1/121 W: 73.1/123
|354
|372
|532
|169
|391
|514
|176
|397
|400
|3305
|482
|398
|148
|412
|345
|408
|183
|470
|380
|3226
|6531
|Green W: 69.2/117
|316
|352
|495
|143
|367
|485
|156
|370
|318
|3002
|445
|362
|127
|384
|325
|382
|123
|424
|337
|2909
|5911
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout