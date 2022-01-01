Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Kiikogen Golf Club

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6693 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6693 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6332 yards 70.7 121
FT 72 6025 yards 69.2 117
LT (W) 72 5443 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Kiikogen Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 425 195 395 460 495 157 365 518 425 3435 430 508 398 354 157 420 328 193 470 3258 6693
Blue M: 70.7/121 402 182 373 444 476 135 353 497 397 3259 411 491 379 319 137 404 309 177 446 3073 6332
White M: 69.2/117 389 160 353 424 452 116 336 482 360 3072 390 468 361 299 137 386 308 164 440 2953 6025
Red W: 67.1/113 294 124 294 393 428 108 297 442 342 2722 354 438 361 297 137 309 295 130 400 2721 5443
Handicap 11 15 7 1 3 17 13 9 5 4 8 12 6 16 2 14 18 10
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

