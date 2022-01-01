Kiikogen Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6693 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6693 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6332 yards
|70.7
|121
|FT
|72
|6025 yards
|69.2
|117
|LT (W)
|72
|5443 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Kiikogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|425
|195
|395
|460
|495
|157
|365
|518
|425
|3435
|430
|508
|398
|354
|157
|420
|328
|193
|470
|3258
|6693
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|402
|182
|373
|444
|476
|135
|353
|497
|397
|3259
|411
|491
|379
|319
|137
|404
|309
|177
|446
|3073
|6332
|White M: 69.2/117
|389
|160
|353
|424
|452
|116
|336
|482
|360
|3072
|390
|468
|361
|299
|137
|386
|308
|164
|440
|2953
|6025
|Red W: 67.1/113
|294
|124
|294
|393
|428
|108
|297
|442
|342
|2722
|354
|438
|361
|297
|137
|309
|295
|130
|400
|2721
|5443
|Handicap
|11
|15
|7
|1
|3
|17
|13
|9
|5
|4
|8
|12
|6
|16
|2
|14
|18
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, BC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
