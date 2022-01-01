Hashimoto Country Club - West/Middle Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7102 yards
|74.4
|131
|Green
|72
|6715 yards
|72.9
|123
|Blue
|72
|6332 yards
|70.8
|121
|White
|72
|6165 yards
|Gold
|72
|5543 yards
|67.8
|117
|Red
|72
|5205 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|435
|400
|556
|210
|420
|393
|544
|422
|187
|3567
|415
|178
|436
|456
|527
|388
|197
|399
|539
|3535
|7102
|Green M: 73.1/123
|413
|373
|536
|183
|393
|372
|527
|395
|166
|3358
|394
|168
|421
|434
|514
|367
|166
|376
|517
|3357
|6715
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|380
|373
|515
|159
|374
|355
|490
|368
|150
|3164
|371
|157
|410
|406
|485
|346
|152
|346
|495
|3168
|6332
|White M: 69.9/119
|355
|348
|515
|138
|374
|355
|475
|341
|150
|3051
|354
|157
|396
|383
|485
|346
|152
|346
|495
|3114
|6165
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|355
|329
|425
|120
|257
|333
|463
|288
|137
|2707
|354
|147
|381
|370
|443
|325
|139
|282
|395
|2836
|5543
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|297
|425
|120
|257
|284
|403
|288
|137
|2539
|340
|121
|368
|333
|402
|286
|139
|282
|395
|2666
|5205
|Handicap
|6
|14
|2
|18
|4
|8
|12
|10
|16
|9
|15
|7
|3
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UC, Diners, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
