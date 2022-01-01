Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Hashimoto Country Club - West/Middle Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7102 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7102 yards 74.4 131
Green 72 6715 yards 72.9 123
Blue 72 6332 yards 70.8 121
White 72 6165 yards
Gold 72 5543 yards 67.8 117
Red 72 5205 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Naka
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 435 400 556 210 420 393 544 422 187 3567 415 178 436 456 527 388 197 399 539 3535 7102
Green M: 73.1/123 413 373 536 183 393 372 527 395 166 3358 394 168 421 434 514 367 166 376 517 3357 6715
Blue M: 70.7/121 380 373 515 159 374 355 490 368 150 3164 371 157 410 406 485 346 152 346 495 3168 6332
White M: 69.9/119 355 348 515 138 374 355 475 341 150 3051 354 157 396 383 485 346 152 346 495 3114 6165
Gold M: 69.2/117 355 329 425 120 257 333 463 288 137 2707 354 147 381 370 443 325 139 282 395 2836 5543
Red W: 67.1/113 328 297 425 120 257 284 403 288 137 2539 340 121 368 333 402 286 139 282 395 2666 5205
Handicap 6 14 2 18 4 8 12 10 16 9 15 7 3 1 13 17 5 11
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UC, Diners, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

