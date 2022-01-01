Cypress Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6802 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6802 yards
|Regular
|72
|6432 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5251 yards
Scorecard for Cypress Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|398
|543
|161
|350
|380
|358
|534
|217
|405
|3346
|443
|224
|538
|350
|367
|323
|520
|201
|439
|3405
|6751
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|380
|531
|134
|325
|366
|341
|494
|184
|390
|3145
|417
|190
|487
|337
|352
|307
|503
|172
|410
|3175
|6320
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|341
|483
|91
|276
|300
|286
|460
|154
|331
|2722
|372
|157
|441
|309
|296
|256
|465
|118
|370
|2784
|5506
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1992
Greens Pencross Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout