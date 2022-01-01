Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Cypress Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6802 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6802 yards
Regular 72 6432 yards
Ladies 72 5251 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cypress Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 398 543 161 350 380 358 534 217 405 3346 443 224 538 350 367 323 520 201 439 3405 6751
Regular M: 70.7/121 380 531 134 325 366 341 494 184 390 3145 417 190 487 337 352 307 503 172 410 3175 6320
Ladies W: 70.2/119 341 483 91 276 300 286 460 154 331 2722 372 157 441 309 296 256 465 118 370 2784 5506
Handicap 9 3 15 7 1 13 5 17 11 10 16 4 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1992
Greens Pencross Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Diners, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Akitsubara GC: Clubhouse
Akitsubara Golf Club
Gose, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Country GC
World Country Golf Club
Kanan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoshino CC
Yoshino Country Club
Oyodo, Nara
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC: Clubhouse
Amanosan Country Club - East/North Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakai CC
Sakai Country Club - Pine/Bamboo Course
Sakai, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC: Clubhouse
Amanosan Country Club - North/South Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC
Amanosan Country Club - North/West Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakai CC
Sakai Country Club - Bamboo/Plum Course
Sakai, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakai CC
Sakai Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Sakai, Osaka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC
Amanosan Country Club - East/South Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC
Amanosan Country Club - South/West Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC - West: #1
Amanosan Country Club - West/East Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me