Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Wakayama

Hashimoto Country Club - East/West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7073 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7073 yards 74.5 131
Green 72 6754 yards 73.2 123
Blue 72 6366 yards 71.1 121
White 72 6192 yards
Gold 72 5535 yards 68.2
Red 72 5135 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 384 440 179 444 557 386 204 404 508 3506 435 400 556 210 420 393 544 422 187 3567 7073
Green M: 73.1/123 372 440 166 425 536 386 187 390 494 3396 413 373 536 183 393 372 527 395 166 3358 6754
Blue M: 70.7/121 352 414 155 405 507 354 172 366 477 3202 380 373 515 159 374 355 490 368 150 3164 6366
White M: 69.9/119 332 414 155 382 507 354 172 366 459 3141 355 348 515 138 374 355 475 341 150 3051 6192
Gold M: 69.2/117 332 361 142 360 369 327 157 353 437 2838 355 329 425 120 257 333 463 288 137 2707 5545
Red W: 67.1/113 299 307 142 360 369 310 157 251 401 2596 328 297 425 120 257 284 403 288 137 2539 5135
Handicap 13 3 17 5 1 7 15 9 11 6 14 2 18 4 8 12 10 16
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UC, Diners, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hashimoto CC - East: #4
Hashimoto Country Club - East/Middle Course
Hashimoto, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hashimoto CC - Middle: #8
Hashimoto Country Club - West/Middle Course
Hashimoto, Wakayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cypress CC
Cypress Country Club
Gojo, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Akasaka/Chihaya Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Chihaya Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC: Clubhouse
Amanosan Country Club - East/North Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Gloire GC
Gloire Golf Club - Kongo/Akasaka Course
Chihayaakasaka, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC: Clubhouse
Amanosan Country Club - North/South Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC
Amanosan Country Club - East/South Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Amanosan CC
Amanosan Country Club - North/West Course
Sakai, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanayoshino CC: #8
Hanayoshino Country Club
Oyodo, Nara
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Country GC
World Country Golf Club
Kanan, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me