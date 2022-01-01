Hashimoto Country Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7073 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7073 yards
|74.5
|131
|Green
|72
|6754 yards
|73.2
|123
|Blue
|72
|6366 yards
|71.1
|121
|White
|72
|6192 yards
|Gold
|72
|5535 yards
|68.2
|Red
|72
|5135 yards
Scorecard for Higashi - Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|384
|440
|179
|444
|557
|386
|204
|404
|508
|3506
|435
|400
|556
|210
|420
|393
|544
|422
|187
|3567
|7073
|Green M: 73.1/123
|372
|440
|166
|425
|536
|386
|187
|390
|494
|3396
|413
|373
|536
|183
|393
|372
|527
|395
|166
|3358
|6754
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|352
|414
|155
|405
|507
|354
|172
|366
|477
|3202
|380
|373
|515
|159
|374
|355
|490
|368
|150
|3164
|6366
|White M: 69.9/119
|332
|414
|155
|382
|507
|354
|172
|366
|459
|3141
|355
|348
|515
|138
|374
|355
|475
|341
|150
|3051
|6192
|Gold M: 69.2/117
|332
|361
|142
|360
|369
|327
|157
|353
|437
|2838
|355
|329
|425
|120
|257
|333
|463
|288
|137
|2707
|5545
|Red W: 67.1/113
|299
|307
|142
|360
|369
|310
|157
|251
|401
|2596
|328
|297
|425
|120
|257
|284
|403
|288
|137
|2539
|5135
|Handicap
|13
|3
|17
|5
|1
|7
|15
|9
|11
|6
|14
|2
|18
|4
|8
|12
|10
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1966)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, UC, Diners, DC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
