Kinugawa Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6574 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6574 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6181 yards
Scorecard for Kido/Otani
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 479 201 348 405 382 197 427 485 390 3314 428 186 346 167 558 343 367 349 517 3261 6575
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 444 175 329 382 369 180 392 468 336 3075 405 169 322 150 525 318 343 349 495 3076 6151
Handicap 15 9 3 1 7 13 5 17 11 4 10 14 8 2 16 6 12 18
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, Diners

Restaurant

