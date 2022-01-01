Kinugawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6574 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6574 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6181 yards
Scorecard for Kido/Otani
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|479
|201
|348
|405
|382
|197
|427
|485
|390
|3314
|428
|186
|346
|167
|558
|343
|367
|349
|517
|3261
|6575
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|444
|175
|329
|382
|369
|180
|392
|468
|336
|3075
|405
|169
|322
|150
|525
|318
|343
|349
|495
|3076
|6151
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|14
|8
|2
|16
|6
|12
|18
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, DC, AMEX, Diners
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
