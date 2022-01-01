Sun Lake Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Sunlake Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|390
|500
|330
|170
|430
|530
|410
|160
|365
|3285
|530
|190
|440
|410
|550
|160
|425
|455
|350
|3510
|6795
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/122
|375
|475
|310
|140
|400
|500
|395
|145
|350
|3090
|500
|175
|405
|385
|520
|140
|405
|430
|320
|3280
|6370
|Handicap
|5
|11
|17
|13
|1
|3
|9
|15
|7
|14
|8
|2
|16
|6
|12
|4
|10
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, UC, UFJ, AMEX, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
