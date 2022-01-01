Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Sun Lake Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for Sunlake Country Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 390 500 330 170 430 530 410 160 365 3285 530 190 440 410 550 160 425 455 350 3510 6795
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/122 375 475 310 140 400 500 395 145 350 3090 500 175 405 385 520 140 405 430 320 3280 6370
Handicap 5 11 17 13 1 3 9 15 7 14 8 2 16 6 12 4 10 18
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Saison, UC, UFJ, AMEX, Diners, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

