Tochinoki Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6392 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6392 yards
|70.7
|121
|Back/B
|72
|6112 yards
|Front/A
|72
|6076 yards
|69.2
|117
|Front/B
|72
|5799 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5365 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/B
|72
|5086 yards
Scorecard for Tochinoki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|357
|515
|523
|445
|218
|489
|308
|182
|330
|3367
|398
|161
|342
|512
|327
|154
|365
|341
|425
|3025
|6392
|White M: 69.2/117
|340
|490
|508
|397
|198
|472
|296
|167
|318
|3186
|378
|148
|332
|498
|316
|143
|344
|325
|406
|2890
|6076
|Red W: 67.1/113
|328
|401
|479
|376
|181
|412
|222
|155
|293
|2847
|268
|138
|271
|404
|299
|135
|313
|300
|390
|2518
|5365
|Handicap
|5
|7
|1
|3
|9
|11
|17
|15
|13
|6
|18
|12
|2
|14
|16
|8
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|37
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
