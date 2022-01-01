Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Tochinoki Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6392 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6392 yards 70.7 121
Back/B 72 6112 yards
Front/A 72 6076 yards 69.2 117
Front/B 72 5799 yards
Ladies/A 72 5365 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/B 72 5086 yards
Scorecard for Tochinoki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 357 515 523 445 218 489 308 182 330 3367 398 161 342 512 327 154 365 341 425 3025 6392
White M: 69.2/117 340 490 508 397 198 472 296 167 318 3186 378 148 332 498 316 143 344 325 406 2890 6076
Red W: 67.1/113 328 401 479 376 181 412 222 155 293 2847 268 138 271 404 299 135 313 300 390 2518 5365
Handicap 5 7 1 3 9 11 17 15 13 6 18 12 2 14 16 8 10 4
Par 4 5 5 4 3 5 4 3 4 37 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

