Suginosato Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6982 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6982 yards
|Rgl
|72
|6452 yards
Scorecard for Suginosato Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|387
|369
|183
|536
|437
|409
|191
|435
|527
|3474
|399
|378
|168
|574
|433
|202
|430
|401
|523
|3508
|6982
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|357
|347
|163
|514
|409
|365
|172
|411
|502
|3240
|344
|350
|122
|537
|413
|166
|407
|375
|498
|3212
|6452
|Handicap
|15
|3
|11
|5
|7
|13
|17
|1
|9
|6
|16
|18
|2
|12
|14
|4
|8
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners, UFJ, UC, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
