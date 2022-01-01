Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Suginosato Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6982 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6982 yards
Rgl 72 6452 yards
Scorecard for Suginosato Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 387 369 183 536 437 409 191 435 527 3474 399 378 168 574 433 202 430 401 523 3508 6982
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 357 347 163 514 409 365 172 411 502 3240 344 350 122 537 413 166 407 375 498 3212 6452
Handicap 15 3 11 5 7 13 17 1 9 6 16 18 2 12 14 4 8 10
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1977
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Diners, UFJ, UC, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

