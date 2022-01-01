Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Kokura Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6888 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6888 yards 72.2
Full Back (W) 72 6888 yards 78.0
Back 72 6570 yards 70.8
Back (W) 72 6570 yards 76.4
Regular (W) 72 6196 yards 74.5
Regular 72 6196 yards 69.0
Front 72 5861 yards 67.6
Front (W) 72 5861 yards 72.6
Ladies 72 5509 yards 66.3
Ladiew (W) 72 5509 yards 70.8
Scorecard for Kokura Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 72.1/121 388 217 486 388 400 466 506 407 198 3456 363 436 340 353 180 558 233 393 424 3280 6736
Regular M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 357 157 473 357 364 408 462 376 152 3106 338 416 318 311 150 525 189 363 398 3008 6114
Handicap 5 13 15 7 9 1 11 3 17 6 2 18 12 16 8 10 14 4
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1961
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, DC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

