Kokura Country Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6888 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6888 yards
|72.2
|Full Back (W)
|72
|6888 yards
|78.0
|Back
|72
|6570 yards
|70.8
|Back (W)
|72
|6570 yards
|76.4
|Regular (W)
|72
|6196 yards
|74.5
|Regular
|72
|6196 yards
|69.0
|Front
|72
|5861 yards
|67.6
|Front (W)
|72
|5861 yards
|72.6
|Ladies
|72
|5509 yards
|66.3
|Ladiew (W)
|72
|5509 yards
|70.8
Scorecard for Kokura Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 72.1/121
|388
|217
|486
|388
|400
|466
|506
|407
|198
|3456
|363
|436
|340
|353
|180
|558
|233
|393
|424
|3280
|6736
|Regular M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|357
|157
|473
|357
|364
|408
|462
|376
|152
|3106
|338
|416
|318
|311
|150
|525
|189
|363
|398
|3008
|6114
|Handicap
|5
|13
|15
|7
|9
|1
|11
|3
|17
|6
|2
|18
|12
|16
|8
|10
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1961
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UFJ, UC, DC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
