Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Moji Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope 136
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6700 yards 73.1 136
Back 72 6522 yards 72.2 135
Front 72 6228 yards 70.8 134
Ladies 72 5500 yards 67.7 126
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Moji Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 380 515 195 565 170 420 435 355 395 3430 525 225 420 350 360 395 520 345 180 3320 6750
White M: 70.7/121 353 485 173 523 145 370 390 340 370 3149 505 185 380 313 320 370 505 320 140 3038 6187
Red W: 70.2/119 353 440 170 523 145 320 315 330 355 2951 490 175 260 313 320 345 440 310 130 2783 5734
Handicap 11 3 15 1 17 7 5 13 9 2 16 6 8 14 10 4 12 18
Par 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1934
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1934) Osamu Ueda (1958)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Diners / Amex / Master / Rakuten
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Kokura CC: #1
Kokura Country Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyushu GC Yahata: Clubhouse
Kyushu Golf Club Yahata Course
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuyamagosho CC
Katsuyamagosho Country Club
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry GC Kokuraminami: #1
Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami Course
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyako CC: #17
Miyako Country Club
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asa GC: #8
Asa Golf Club
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Kokusai GC - West: #6
Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - West Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Green GC: #10
Sanyo Green Golf Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakamatsu GC
Wakamatsu Golf Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanyo Kokusai GC - East: #18
Sanyo Kokusai Golf Club - East Course
Sanyo Onoda, Yamaguchi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Genkai: #5
Chisan Onga Country Club - Genkai/Onga Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisan Onga CC - Onga: #5
Chisan Onga Country Club - Tsukushi/Onga Course
Onga, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me