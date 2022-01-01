Moji Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6700 yards
Slope 136
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6700 yards
|73.1
|136
|Back
|72
|6522 yards
|72.2
|135
|Front
|72
|6228 yards
|70.8
|134
|Ladies
|72
|5500 yards
|67.7
|126
Scorecard for Moji Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|380
|515
|195
|565
|170
|420
|435
|355
|395
|3430
|525
|225
|420
|350
|360
|395
|520
|345
|180
|3320
|6750
|White M: 70.7/121
|353
|485
|173
|523
|145
|370
|390
|340
|370
|3149
|505
|185
|380
|313
|320
|370
|505
|320
|140
|3038
|6187
|Red W: 70.2/119
|353
|440
|170
|523
|145
|320
|315
|330
|355
|2951
|490
|175
|260
|313
|320
|345
|440
|310
|130
|2783
|5734
|Handicap
|11
|3
|15
|1
|17
|7
|5
|13
|9
|2
|16
|6
|8
|14
|10
|4
|12
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1934
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1934) Osamu Ueda (1958)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / Diners / Amex / Master / Rakuten
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
