Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6695 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6695 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6283 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5216 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|374
|169
|532
|392
|527
|404
|436
|355
|165
|3354
|355
|184
|408
|537
|279
|512
|165
|473
|428
|3341
|6695
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|354
|159
|505
|373
|507
|390
|410
|342
|139
|3179
|326
|171
|388
|512
|259
|489
|148
|413
|398
|3104
|6283
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|310
|124
|409
|301
|428
|307
|297
|295
|123
|2594
|289
|118
|319
|438
|244
|433
|119
|376
|286
|2622
|5216
|Handicap
|9
|17
|11
|5
|7
|3
|1
|13
|15
|16
|14
|2
|4
|12
|10
|18
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, MUFG, DC, UC, Diners Club
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Restaurant
Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
