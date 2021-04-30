Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami Course

0
About
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6695 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6695 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6283 yards 70.7 121
Ladies (W) 72 5216 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 374 169 532 392 527 404 436 355 165 3354 355 184 408 537 279 512 165 473 428 3341 6695
Regular M: 70.7/121 354 159 505 373 507 390 410 342 139 3179 326 171 388 512 259 489 148 413 398 3104 6283
Ladies W: 67.1/113 310 124 409 301 428 307 297 295 123 2594 289 118 319 438 244 433 119 376 286 2622 5216
Handicap 9 17 11 5 7 3 1 13 15 16 14 2 4 12 10 18 8 6
Par 4 3 5 4 5 4 4 4 3 36 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MASTER, Amex, MUFG, DC, UC, Diners Club
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

