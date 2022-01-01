Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6499 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 71 6499 yards 70.7 121
Regular 71 6157 yards
Ladies 71 5934 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Katsuyamagosho Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 530 369 367 187 339 397 170 515 428 3302 373 354 179 355 379 409 540 418 190 3197 6499
White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123 519 363 354 177 317 381 147 485 397 3140 362 315 159 327 372 387 514 392 174 3002 6142
Red W: 70.2/119 498 363 354 177 304 360 147 485 397 3085 340 295 159 304 346 377 514 392 122 2849 5934
Handicap 3 7 15 11 13 1 17 9 5 6 14 16 18 4 8 2 10 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1975)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, SAISON, DINERS, Master, Nicos
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

