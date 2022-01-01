Katsuyamagosho Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6499 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|71
|6499 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|71
|6157 yards
|Ladies
|71
|5934 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Katsuyamagosho Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|530
|369
|367
|187
|339
|397
|170
|515
|428
|3302
|373
|354
|179
|355
|379
|409
|540
|418
|190
|3197
|6499
|White M: 70.0/120 W: 71.7/123
|519
|363
|354
|177
|317
|381
|147
|485
|397
|3140
|362
|315
|159
|327
|372
|387
|514
|392
|174
|3002
|6142
|Red W: 70.2/119
|498
|363
|354
|177
|304
|360
|147
|485
|397
|3085
|340
|295
|159
|304
|346
|377
|514
|392
|122
|2849
|5934
|Handicap
|3
|7
|15
|11
|13
|1
|17
|9
|5
|6
|14
|16
|18
|4
|8
|2
|10
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1975)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, JCB, UC, VISA, AMEX, SAISON, DINERS, Master, Nicos
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout