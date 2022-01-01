Miyako Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6757 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6757 yards
|Regular
|72
|6195 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4820 yards
Scorecard for Miyako Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|437
|498
|537
|453
|356
|159
|383
|179
|390
|3392
|381
|420
|182
|480
|494
|400
|361
|204
|512
|3434
|6826
|Front M: 70.7/121
|405
|445
|469
|406
|331
|137
|367
|167
|361
|3088
|346
|410
|151
|429
|463
|378
|339
|175
|478
|3169
|6257
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|384
|377
|420
|294
|257
|130
|305
|164
|263
|2594
|240
|293
|135
|385
|367
|293
|256
|119
|391
|2479
|5073
|Handicap
|15
|1
|3
|5
|9
|11
|13
|17
|7
|14
|4
|18
|2
|6
|10
|16
|12
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
