Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Fukuoka

Miyako Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6757 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6757 yards
Regular 72 6195 yards
Ladies 72 4820 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Miyako Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 437 498 537 453 356 159 383 179 390 3392 381 420 182 480 494 400 361 204 512 3434 6826
Front M: 70.7/121 405 445 469 406 331 137 367 167 361 3088 346 410 151 429 463 378 339 175 478 3169 6257
Ladies W: 67.1/113 384 377 420 294 257 130 305 164 263 2594 240 293 135 385 367 293 256 119 391 2479 5073
Handicap 15 1 3 5 9 11 13 17 7 14 4 18 2 6 10 16 12 8
Par 4 5 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Katsuyamagosho CC
Katsuyamagosho Country Club
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry GC Kokuraminami: #1
Cherry Golf Club Kokuraminami Course
Miyako, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takaha Royal CC
Takaha Royal Country Club
Oto, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Pheasant CC: #2
Fukuoka Pheasant Country Club
Kawasaki, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kokura CC: #1
Kokura Country Club
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kaho GC: #12
Kaho Golf Club
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Bamboo: #4
Kitakyushu Country Club - Bamboo/Pine Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #2
Kitakyushu Country Club - Plum/Bamboo Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kitakyushu CC - Plum: #3
Kitakyushu Country Club - Pine/Plum Course
Iizuka, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kyushu GC Yahata: Clubhouse
Kyushu Golf Club Yahata Course
Kitakyushu, Fukuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Iizuka GC - Green
Aso Iizuka Golf Club - Blue/Green Course
Keisen, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Valley GC: #9
Mission Valley Golf Club
Kotake, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me