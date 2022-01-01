Kumamoto Crown Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7005 yards
|74.0
|135
|Blue
|72
|6684 yards
|72.4
|130
|White
|72
|6262 yards
|70.4
|128
|Orange
|72
|5685 yards
|67.6
|123
|Red
|72
|5238 yards
|70.6
|124
Scorecard for Kumamoto Crown Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|404
|374
|195
|354
|620
|168
|375
|399
|587
|3476
|417
|563
|443
|190
|419
|555
|404
|184
|407
|3582
|7058
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|356
|324
|155
|313
|553
|122
|313
|350
|523
|3009
|343
|513
|357
|151
|350
|488
|342
|152
|377
|3073
|6082
|Red W: 67.1/113
|309
|324
|155
|313
|415
|122
|305
|331
|464
|2738
|308
|387
|299
|133
|313
|488
|279
|139
|332
|2678
|5416
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|17
|5
|11
|16
|10
|4
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
