Kumamoto Crown Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 135
Rating 74.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7005 yards 74.0 135
Blue 72 6684 yards 72.4 130
White 72 6262 yards 70.4 128
Orange 72 5685 yards 67.6 123
Red 72 5238 yards 70.6 124
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 404 374 195 354 620 168 375 399 587 3476 417 563 443 190 419 555 404 184 407 3582 7058
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 356 324 155 313 553 122 313 350 523 3009 343 513 357 151 350 488 342 152 377 3073 6082
Red W: 67.1/113 309 324 155 313 415 122 305 331 464 2738 308 387 299 133 313 488 279 139 332 2678 5416
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 17 5 11 16 10 4 8 2 14 6 18 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1994
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes

Caddies Yes

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Diners, UFJ

Restaurant

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

