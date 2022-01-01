Kuma Country Club - Higo/Hyuga Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6851 yards
Slope 134
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6851 yards
|73.1
|134
|Front (W)
|72
|6011 yards
|73.5
|130
Scorecard for Higo - Hyuga
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|367
|533
|348
|388
|197
|349
|486
|180
|369
|3217
|489
|412
|143
|389
|433
|350
|235
|527
|525
|3503
|6720
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|340
|510
|327
|359
|172
|311
|458
|157
|338
|2972
|470
|377
|123
|354
|408
|318
|206
|485
|494
|3235
|6207
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|317
|489
|301
|332
|142
|279
|417
|113
|301
|2691
|380
|355
|109
|322
|386
|287
|177
|453
|429
|2898
|5589
|Handicap
|2
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|8
|6
|11
|3
|9
|13
|1
|15
|5
|7
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shoichi Suzuki (1973) Hisato Ebihara (1988)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
