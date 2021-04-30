Yatsusiro Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6839 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6839 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6284 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front 1
|72
|5907 yards
|69.2
|117
|Women
|72
|5120 yards
|67.1
|113
|Cherry Blossoms (W)
|72
|4584 yards
|66.9
|109
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes - 3,000 yen
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Course Layout