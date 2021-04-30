Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Yatsusiro Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6839 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6839 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6284 yards 70.7 121
Front 1 72 5907 yards 69.2 117
Women 72 5120 yards 67.1 113
Cherry Blossoms (W) 72 4584 yards 66.9 109

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes - 3,000 yen

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Cherry Amakusa GC: #17
Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
World Country Club: #1
World Country Club
Uki, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Masters Amakusa: #7
The Masters Amakusa Course
Amakusa, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Golf Hitoyoshi Course: #4
Cherry Golf Hitoyoshi Course
Sagara, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Golf Uto: #12
Cherry Golf Uto Course
Uto, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me