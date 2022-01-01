Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Takamatsu Gold Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6684 yards
Slope 139
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6684 yards 72.9 139
Black (W) 72 6684 yards 79.5 149
Blue 72 6173 yards 70.4 132
Blue (W) 72 6173 yards 76.6 145
White 72 5823 yards 69.0 130
White (W) 72 5823 yards 74.4 139
Gold (W) 72 5394 yards 72.5 131
Gold 72 5394 yards 66.9 125
Red 72 4892 yards 64.2 118
Red (W) 72 4892 yards 69.4 126
Pink 72 4261 yards 61.4 105
Pink (W) 72 4261 yards 65.5 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takamatsu Gold Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 424 532 198 378 353 360 155 478 531 3409 342 515 380 362 170 426 411 167 502 3275 6684
Blue M: 70.7/121 407 502 177 362 349 346 149 260 498 3050 328 502 369 350 138 407 394 145 490 3123 6173
White M: 69.2/117 385 471 164 345 338 319 144 260 468 2894 301 489 344 328 127 382 378 125 455 2929 5823
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 365 444 144 325 319 285 127 216 449 2674 281 463 318 316 115 364 325 104 434 2720 5394
Red M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 327 389 121 313 273 285 127 216 422 2473 281 379 263 244 103 333 305 92 419 2419 4892
Pink W: 66.1/105 272 298 121 243 273 285 127 216 323 2158 246 291 263 244 103 272 271 92 321 2103 4261
Handicap 3 9 15 5 11 17 13 1 7 18 6 12 8 16 2 4 14 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, AMEX, Diners Club, Nicos, UFJ, DC, TS3

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Royal Takamatsu CC
Royal Takamatsu Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sunrise Hills Country Club - West/East Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sunrise Hills Country Club - Center/West Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayutaki CC: Clubhouse
Ayutaki Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sunrise Hills Country Club - East/Center Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Manno Hills CC: Clubhouse
Manno Hills Country Club
Manno, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Takagawa Shinkotonami GC: #3
Takagawa Shinkotonami Golf Club
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sakaide CC: #5
Sakaide Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Grand CC - Hikami: #2
Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Hikami Course
Miki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Grand CC - Kaniwa: #1
Takamatsu Grand Country Club - Kaniwa Course
Miki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu CC
Takamatsu Country Club
Sakaide, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Public GC
Takamatsu Public Golf Course
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me