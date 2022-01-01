Takamatsu Gold Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6684 yards
Slope 139
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6684 yards
|72.9
|139
|Black (W)
|72
|6684 yards
|79.5
|149
|Blue
|72
|6173 yards
|70.4
|132
|Blue (W)
|72
|6173 yards
|76.6
|145
|White
|72
|5823 yards
|69.0
|130
|White (W)
|72
|5823 yards
|74.4
|139
|Gold (W)
|72
|5394 yards
|72.5
|131
|Gold
|72
|5394 yards
|66.9
|125
|Red
|72
|4892 yards
|64.2
|118
|Red (W)
|72
|4892 yards
|69.4
|126
|Pink
|72
|4261 yards
|61.4
|105
|Pink (W)
|72
|4261 yards
|65.5
|121
Scorecard for Takamatsu Gold Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|424
|532
|198
|378
|353
|360
|155
|478
|531
|3409
|342
|515
|380
|362
|170
|426
|411
|167
|502
|3275
|6684
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|407
|502
|177
|362
|349
|346
|149
|260
|498
|3050
|328
|502
|369
|350
|138
|407
|394
|145
|490
|3123
|6173
|White M: 69.2/117
|385
|471
|164
|345
|338
|319
|144
|260
|468
|2894
|301
|489
|344
|328
|127
|382
|378
|125
|455
|2929
|5823
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|365
|444
|144
|325
|319
|285
|127
|216
|449
|2674
|281
|463
|318
|316
|115
|364
|325
|104
|434
|2720
|5394
|Red M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|327
|389
|121
|313
|273
|285
|127
|216
|422
|2473
|281
|379
|263
|244
|103
|333
|305
|92
|419
|2419
|4892
|Pink W: 66.1/105
|272
|298
|121
|243
|273
|285
|127
|216
|323
|2158
|246
|291
|263
|244
|103
|272
|271
|92
|321
|2103
|4261
|Handicap
|3
|9
|15
|5
|11
|17
|13
|1
|7
|18
|6
|12
|8
|16
|2
|4
|14
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, AMEX, Diners Club, Nicos, UFJ, DC, TS3
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
