Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Ayutaki Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6434 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6434 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5935 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ayutaki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Yellow M: 70.7/121 452 398 356 163 341 495 391 168 516 3280 385 302 413 136 512 311 180 357 558 3154 6434
Red W: 70.2/119 382 384 332 140 310 469 358 146 481 3002 360 294 386 116 489 287 157 335 509 2933 5935
Handicap 9 3 15 13 7 5 1 17 11 10 16 4 18 2 8 14 6 12
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yashima CC: #4
Yashima Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
0.0
0
Write Review
Alpha Tsuda CC
Alpha Tsuda Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sanuki CC: #2
Sanuki Country Club
Sanuki, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
J Classic GC
J Classic Golf Club
Awa, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kotohira CC - Out: #8
Kotohira Country Club - Out/In Course
Mitoyo, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kotohira CC - In: #1
Kotohira Country Club - New/In Course
Mitoyo, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kotohira CC - New: #3
Kotohira Country Club - New/Out Course
Mitoyo, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me