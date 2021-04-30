Ayutaki Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6434 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6434 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5935 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Ayutaki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|452
|398
|356
|163
|341
|495
|391
|168
|516
|3280
|385
|302
|413
|136
|512
|311
|180
|357
|558
|3154
|6434
|Red W: 70.2/119
|382
|384
|332
|140
|310
|469
|358
|146
|481
|3002
|360
|294
|386
|116
|489
|287
|157
|335
|509
|2933
|5935
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|7
|5
|1
|17
|11
|10
|16
|4
|18
|2
|8
|14
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout