Royal Takamatsu Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6690 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6690 yards
Back/Korai 72 6361 yards
Reg/Bent 72 6333 yards
Reg/Korai 72 6001 yards
Front/Bent 72 5591 yards
Front/Korai 72 5260 yards
Ladies/Bent 72 5118 yards
Ladies/Korai 72 4833 yards
Pink/Bent 72 4695 yards
Pink/Korai 72 4408 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Royal Takamatsu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 422 523 193 396 310 209 563 337 382 3335 377 455 547 317 149 390 549 146 420 3350 6685
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 390 496 171 379 281 184 547 317 367 3132 365 442 528 301 123 358 529 131 376 3153 6285
Handicap 3 5 17 11 15 9 1 13 7 12 4 6 16 14 10 8 18 2
Par 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

