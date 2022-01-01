Royal Takamatsu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6690 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6690 yards
|Back/Korai
|72
|6361 yards
|Reg/Bent
|72
|6333 yards
|Reg/Korai
|72
|6001 yards
|Front/Bent
|72
|5591 yards
|Front/Korai
|72
|5260 yards
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5118 yards
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|4833 yards
|Pink/Bent
|72
|4695 yards
|Pink/Korai
|72
|4408 yards
Scorecard for Royal Takamatsu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|422
|523
|193
|396
|310
|209
|563
|337
|382
|3335
|377
|455
|547
|317
|149
|390
|549
|146
|420
|3350
|6685
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|390
|496
|171
|379
|281
|184
|547
|317
|367
|3132
|365
|442
|528
|301
|123
|358
|529
|131
|376
|3153
|6285
|Handicap
|3
|5
|17
|11
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|12
|4
|6
|16
|14
|10
|8
|18
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout