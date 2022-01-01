Matsumoto Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7007 yards
|72.6
|131
|Regular
|72
|6655 yards
|71.0
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6655 yards
|74.1
|125
Scorecard for Matsumoto Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|602
|335
|481
|164
|448
|438
|523
|170
|372
|3533
|596
|375
|179
|455
|334
|410
|197
|525
|403
|3474
|7007
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|588
|318
|467
|147
|419
|412
|495
|165
|355
|3366
|577
|339
|163
|437
|317
|372
|183
|512
|389
|3289
|6655
|Handicap
|3
|15
|7
|17
|1
|11
|5
|9
|13
|4
|16
|14
|8
|18
|2
|6
|10
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season February - December
Architect Seizo Tomizawa Hirochika Tomizawa
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout