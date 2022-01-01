Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Matsumoto Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7007 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7007 yards 72.6 131
Regular 72 6655 yards 71.0 123
Regular (W) 72 6655 yards 74.1 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Matsumoto Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 602 335 481 164 448 438 523 170 372 3533 596 375 179 455 334 410 197 525 403 3474 7007
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 588 318 467 147 419 412 495 165 355 3366 577 339 163 437 317 372 183 512 389 3289 6655
Handicap 3 15 7 17 1 11 5 9 13 4 16 14 8 18 2 6 10 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1971
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season February - December
Architect Seizo Tomizawa Hirochika Tomizawa

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

