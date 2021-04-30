Azumino Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6940 yards
|72.0
|123
|Back (W)
|72
|6940 yards
|74.1
|125
|Regular
|72
|6345 yards
|69.3
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6345 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Azumino C.C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|370
|410
|395
|175
|605
|290
|210
|420
|555
|3430
|400
|305
|200
|465
|535
|180
|415
|440
|570
|3510
|6940
|Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|350
|365
|365
|150
|565
|285
|175
|385
|510
|3150
|385
|285
|165
|415
|480
|135
|375
|415
|540
|3195
|6345
|Handicap
|13
|5
|11
|17
|1
|15
|9
|3
|7
|14
|18
|12
|2
|10
|16
|6
|4
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1986
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
