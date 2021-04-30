Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Azumino Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6940 yards 72.0 123
Back (W) 72 6940 yards 74.1 125
Regular 72 6345 yards 69.3 121
Regular (W) 72 6345 yards 71.7 123
Scorecard
Scorecard for Azumino C.C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 370 410 395 175 605 290 210 420 555 3430 400 305 200 465 535 180 415 440 570 3510 6940
Red M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 350 365 365 150 565 285 175 385 510 3150 385 285 165 415 480 135 375 415 540 3195 6345
Handicap 13 5 11 17 1 15 9 3 7 14 18 12 2 10 16 6 4 8
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1986
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, NC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

