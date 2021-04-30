Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Hotaka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.5
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Black 72 7022 yards 72.5 132
Regular/Blue 72 6554 yards 70.2 125
Front/White 72 6154 yards 68.7 121
Gold 72 5808 yards
Green 72 4555 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 1,100 yen - 4,400 yen
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

