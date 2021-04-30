Hotaka Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7022 yards
Slope 132
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Black
|72
|7022 yards
|72.5
|132
|Regular/Blue
|72
|6554 yards
|70.2
|125
|Front/White
|72
|6154 yards
|68.7
|121
|Gold
|72
|5808 yards
|Green
|72
|4555 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 1,100 yen - 4,400 yen
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout