Matsumoto Asama Country Club - Johnen/Hakuba Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6768 yards
Slope 123
Rating 71.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6768 yards
|71.1
|123
|Regu
|72
|6363 yards
|69.0
|Front
|72
|5994 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4984 yards
|Pink
|72
|4457 yards
Scorecard for Chang/White
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|550
|171
|444
|569
|155
|335
|420
|401
|375
|3420
|551
|365
|384
|382
|184
|363
|340
|165
|604
|3338
|6758
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|533
|152
|425
|535
|129
|315
|402
|381
|355
|3227
|528
|343
|366
|365
|164
|342
|325
|148
|563
|3144
|6371
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|513
|130
|400
|513
|103
|292
|381
|357
|328
|3017
|507
|321
|346
|347
|141
|320
|303
|129
|537
|2951
|5968
|Handicap
|2
|8
|10
|12
|14
|4
|16
|6
|18
|5
|11
|13
|1
|7
|15
|17
|9
|3
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Master, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
