Toyoshina Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6886 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6886 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toyoshina Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 179 354 551 385 160 437 535 406 3417 412 383 540 204 424 358 456 503 185 3465 6882
Regular M: 70.7/121 384 157 338 513 381 148 410 522 382 3235 391 351 523 180 397 334 429 491 165 3261 6496
Front M: 69.8/119 378 148 331 485 351 140 392 489 296 3010 382 343 486 175 372 324 374 462 157 3075 6085
Ladies W: 70.2/119 355 148 320 485 351 140 286 489 296 2870 352 343 486 175 277 314 374 462 157 2940 5810
Handicap 3 15 13 7 9 17 1 11 5 14 10 4 18 8 12 2 6 16
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

