Toyoshina Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6886 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6886 yards
Scorecard for Toyoshina Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|179
|354
|551
|385
|160
|437
|535
|406
|3417
|412
|383
|540
|204
|424
|358
|456
|503
|185
|3465
|6882
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|384
|157
|338
|513
|381
|148
|410
|522
|382
|3235
|391
|351
|523
|180
|397
|334
|429
|491
|165
|3261
|6496
|Front M: 69.8/119
|378
|148
|331
|485
|351
|140
|392
|489
|296
|3010
|382
|343
|486
|175
|372
|324
|374
|462
|157
|3075
|6085
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|355
|148
|320
|485
|351
|140
|286
|489
|296
|2870
|352
|343
|486
|175
|277
|314
|374
|462
|157
|2940
|5810
|Handicap
|3
|15
|13
|7
|9
|17
|1
|11
|5
|14
|10
|4
|18
|8
|12
|2
|6
|16
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Matsumoto, Nagano
Semi-Private
Matsumoto, Nagano
Semi-Private
Matsumoto, Nagano
Semi-Private
Course Layout