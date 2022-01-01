Matsumoto Asama Country Club - Norikura/Johnen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6846 yards
|71.6
|Regu
|72
|6434 yards
|69.4
|Front
|72
|6089 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4948 yards
|Pink
|72
|4387 yards
Scorecard for Norikura/Chang
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|418
|354
|203
|534
|374
|179
|538
|396
|420
|3416
|550
|171
|444
|569
|155
|335
|420
|401
|375
|3420
|6836
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|398
|331
|182
|511
|355
|160
|521
|374
|397
|3229
|533
|152
|425
|535
|129
|315
|402
|381
|355
|3227
|6456
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|375
|309
|164
|489
|333
|140
|502
|350
|377
|3039
|513
|130
|400
|513
|103
|292
|381
|357
|328
|3017
|6056
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|12
|4
|14
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|3
|17
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Master, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
