Matsumoto Asama Country Club - Norikura/Johnen Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6846 yards 71.6
Regu 72 6434 yards 69.4
Front 72 6089 yards
Ladies 72 4948 yards
Pink 72 4387 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Norikura/Chang
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 418 354 203 534 374 179 538 396 420 3416 550 171 444 569 155 335 420 401 375 3420 6836
Regular M: 70.7/121 398 331 182 511 355 160 521 374 397 3229 533 152 425 535 129 315 402 381 355 3227 6456
Ladies W: 71.7/123 375 309 164 489 333 140 502 350 377 3039 513 130 400 513 103 292 381 357 328 3017 6056
Handicap 2 10 8 12 4 14 16 18 6 11 13 5 1 7 15 3 17 9
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Master, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

