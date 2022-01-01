Miyazaki Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6648 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6648 yards
|Regular
|72
|6085 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted MC, JCB, VISA, J-Debit, Quicpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout