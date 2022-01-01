Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Miyazaki

Miyazaki Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6648 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6648 yards
Regular 72 6085 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted MC, JCB, VISA, J-Debit, Quicpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Aiwa Miyazaki GC
Aiwa Miyazaki Golf Club
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyazaki Sunshine CC: Aerial view
Miyazaki Sunshine Country Club
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyazaki Kokusai GC - Kirishima: #4
Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Kirishima/Osuzu Course
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyazaki Kokusai GC - Tachibana: #3
Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Tachibana/Kirishima Course
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyazaki Kokusai GC - Osuzu: #5
Miyazaki Kokusai Golf Club - Osuzu/Tachibana Course
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hibiscus GC: Clubhouse
Hibiscus Golf Club
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hitotsuse River Sport Recreation Center: #9
Hitotsuse River Sport Recreation Center
Shintomi, Miyazaki
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix CC - Sumiyoshi: #8
Phoenix Country Club - Nichinan/Sumiyoshi
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix CC - Takachiho: #6
Phoenix Country Club - Takachiho/Nichinan
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Tom Watson GC: Aerial view
Tom Watson Golf Course
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix CC - Takachiho: #4
Phoenix Country Club - Sumiyoshi/Takachiho
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Miyazaki CC
Miyazaki Country Club
Miyazaki, Miyazaki
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me