Fujiwara Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6816 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6816 yards
|72.5
|123
|White
|72
|6331 yards
|72.4
|119
|Red
|72
|5356 yards
|71.7
|115
|Red (W)
|72
|5356 yards
|72.0
|119
Scorecard for East/Middle
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|580
|401
|403
|420
|198
|401
|390
|177
|509
|3479
|389
|365
|526
|397
|181
|411
|406
|152
|510
|3337
|6816
|White M: 72.4/119
|558
|373
|346
|401
|177
|380
|310
|157
|493
|3195
|370
|346
|505
|367
|155
|392
|389
|127
|485
|3136
|6331
|Red M: 71.7/115 W: 72.0/119
|504
|313
|300
|303
|132
|322
|274
|101
|445
|2694
|323
|277
|460
|302
|111
|359
|298
|111
|421
|2662
|5356
|Handicap
|2
|4
|10
|12
|8
|6
|14
|16
|18
|11
|7
|13
|5
|15
|1
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1993)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
