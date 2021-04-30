Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Mie

Fujiwara Golf Club - East/Middle Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6816 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6816 yards 72.5 123
White 72 6331 yards 72.4 119
Red 72 5356 yards 71.7 115
Red (W) 72 5356 yards 72.0 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East/Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 580 401 403 420 198 401 390 177 509 3479 389 365 526 397 181 411 406 152 510 3337 6816
White M: 72.4/119 558 373 346 401 177 380 310 157 493 3195 370 346 505 367 155 392 389 127 485 3136 6331
Red M: 71.7/115 W: 72.0/119 504 313 300 303 132 322 274 101 445 2694 323 277 460 302 111 359 298 111 421 2662 5356
Handicap 2 4 10 12 8 6 14 16 18 11 7 13 5 15 1 3 9 17
Par 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1993)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Ginren & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fujiwara GC: Bunkers
Fujiwara Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fujiwara GC
Fujiwara Golf Club - East/West Course
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yoro CC: #1
Yoro Country Club
Ogaki, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Three Lakes CC
Three Lakes Country Club
Inabe, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokkaichi CC: #7
Yokkaichi Country Club
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Anpachi CC
Anpachi Country Club
Anpachi, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus GC
Komono Club Jack Nicklaus Golf Course
Komono, Mie
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
GOLF5 Country Yokkaichi Course
Yokkaichi, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suzukanomori CC: #15
Suzukanomori Country Club
Suzuka, Mie
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Asahino CC: #10
Asahino Country Club
Higashiomi, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bear’s Paw Japan CC: Clubhouse
Bear’s Paw Japan Country Club
Koka, Shiga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me