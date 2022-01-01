Iwakuni Century Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6825 yards
|Regular
|72
|6380 yards
|Front
|72
|6100 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5360 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
