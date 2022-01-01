Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Yamaguchi

Iwakuni Century Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6825 yards
Regular 72 6380 yards
Front 72 6100 yards
Ladies 72 5360 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

