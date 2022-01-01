Narumi Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 70
Length 5703 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 67.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|70
|5703 yards
|67.8
Scorecard for Narumi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 67.2/113
|307
|436
|195
|345
|503
|158
|347
|162
|358
|2811
|173
|329
|412
|478
|156
|460
|367
|149
|371
|2895
|5706
|Regular M: 64.1/107
|287
|415
|176
|315
|485
|158
|337
|150
|337
|2660
|173
|289
|378
|424
|145
|423
|309
|146
|338
|2625
|5285
|Ladies W: 64.9/105
|265
|373
|138
|287
|429
|130
|281
|103
|277
|2283
|152
|253
|327
|355
|116
|410
|277
|119
|306
|2315
|4598
|Handicap
|17
|3
|13
|15
|1
|9
|11
|5
|7
|8
|10
|2
|4
|12
|14
|16
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Visa, Mastercard, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
