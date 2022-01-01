Shonaigawa Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5740 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5740 yards
|Regular
|72
|5460 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5125 yards
Scorecard for Shonaigawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|150
|270
|540
|310
|320
|530
|150
|350
|370
|2990
|150
|280
|320
|140
|310
|500
|280
|290
|480
|2750
|5740
|Regular M: 66.1/111
|130
|260
|530
|290
|300
|500
|150
|310
|370
|2840
|110
|260
|320
|120
|310
|480
|260
|290
|470
|2620
|5460
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|125
|220
|450
|290
|300
|470
|150
|310
|320
|2635
|110
|260
|320
|80
|310
|420
|260
|290
|440
|2490
|5125
|Handicap
|15
|11
|1
|7
|9
|3
|17
|13
|5
|16
|14
|10
|18
|4
|8
|12
|6
|2
|Par
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / MASTER / JCB
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
