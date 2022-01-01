Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Shonaigawa Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5740 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5740 yards
Regular 72 5460 yards
Ladies 72 5125 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shonaigawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.2/117 150 270 540 310 320 530 150 350 370 2990 150 280 320 140 310 500 280 290 480 2750 5740
Regular M: 66.1/111 130 260 530 290 300 500 150 310 370 2840 110 260 320 120 310 480 260 290 470 2620 5460
Ladies W: 67.1/113 125 220 450 290 300 470 150 310 320 2635 110 260 320 80 310 420 260 290 440 2490 5125
Handicap 15 11 1 7 9 3 17 13 5 16 14 10 18 4 8 12 6 2
Par 3 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1959
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA / AMEX / MASTER / JCB
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

