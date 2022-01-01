Midorigaoka Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6809 yards
|73.1
|123
|Reg
|72
|6463 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|6136 yards
|69.6
|118
|Gold
|72
|5532 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5261 yards
Scorecard for Midorigaoka Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|350
|518
|391
|208
|393
|505
|197
|441
|422
|3425
|361
|385
|391
|228
|326
|204
|541
|400
|548
|3384
|6809
|White M: 70.7/121
|350
|497
|379
|157
|380
|494
|167
|424
|389
|3237
|345
|371
|376
|197
|313
|180
|522
|400
|522
|3226
|6463
|Yellow M: 69.6/118
|336
|476
|363
|139
|366
|470
|145
|407
|370
|3072
|320
|349
|355
|197
|301
|164
|492
|386
|500
|3064
|6136
|Red W: 70.2/119
|300
|443
|316
|122
|279
|465
|145
|355
|331
|2756
|320
|323
|337
|128
|301
|164
|477
|372
|500
|2922
|5678
|Handicap
|11
|9
|3
|13
|7
|15
|17
|1
|5
|16
|6
|4
|12
|18
|14
|2
|10
|8
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1959)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ, MASTER, MUFG
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
