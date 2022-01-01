Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Aichi

Midorigaoka Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6809 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6809 yards 73.1 123
Reg 72 6463 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 6136 yards 69.6 118
Gold 72 5532 yards
Ladies 72 5261 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 350 518 391 208 393 505 197 441 422 3425 361 385 391 228 326 204 541 400 548 3384 6809
White M: 70.7/121 350 497 379 157 380 494 167 424 389 3237 345 371 376 197 313 180 522 400 522 3226 6463
Yellow M: 69.6/118 336 476 363 139 366 470 145 407 370 3072 320 349 355 197 301 164 492 386 500 3064 6136
Red W: 70.2/119 300 443 316 122 279 465 145 355 331 2756 320 323 337 128 301 164 477 372 500 2922 5678
Handicap 11 9 3 13 7 15 17 1 5 16 6 4 12 18 14 2 10 8
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 5 36 72

Year Built 1959
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1959)

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, UFJ, MASTER, MUFG
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Restaurant

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

