Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6834 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6834 yards
|72.2
|Back
|72
|6560 yards
|71.0
|Regular
|72
|6247 yards
|69.6
|Ladies
|72
|5203 yards
|68.1
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, BC, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout