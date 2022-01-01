Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Within Style Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1

Previously known as Taku Golf Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6715 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6158 yards 70.7 121
Regular (W) 72 6158 yards 71.7 123
Ladies 72 5029 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Within Style Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 372 381 151 566 427 361 344 236 499 3337 412 161 385 381 529 170 572 392 376 3378 6715
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 339 348 128 531 402 290 315 167 472 2992 384 139 367 357 499 144 546 366 364 3166 6158
Red W: 67.1/113 305 289 95 438 275 230 233 150 374 2389 352 139 238 357 381 144 390 304 335 2640 5029
Handicap 16 14 18 6 2 4 10 12 8 13 17 7 11 3 15 1 5 9
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Tenzan CC
Tenzan Country Club
Taku, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tenzan CC - North
Tenzan Country Club - North Course
Taku, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saga Classic GC
Saga Classic Golf Club
Taku, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takeo GC: #7
Takeo Golf Club
Takeo, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanamatsuri GC: #14
Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Kohoku, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saga Royal GC
Saga Royal Golf Club
Karatsu, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakagi GC: #3
Wakagi Golf Club
Takeo-shi, Saga
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji CC: #12
Fuji Country Club
Saga, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mutsugoro CC: Clubhouse & putting green
Mutsugoro Country Club
Shiroishi, Saga
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Karatsu GC: #2
Karatsu Golf Club
Karatsu, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takeo Ureshino CC
Takeo Ureshino Country Club
Takeo, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me