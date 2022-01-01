Within Style Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6715 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Previously known as Taku Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6715 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6158 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6158 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5029 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Within Style Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|372
|381
|151
|566
|427
|361
|344
|236
|499
|3337
|412
|161
|385
|381
|529
|170
|572
|392
|376
|3378
|6715
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|339
|348
|128
|531
|402
|290
|315
|167
|472
|2992
|384
|139
|367
|357
|499
|144
|546
|366
|364
|3166
|6158
|Red W: 67.1/113
|305
|289
|95
|438
|275
|230
|233
|150
|374
|2389
|352
|139
|238
|357
|381
|144
|390
|304
|335
|2640
|5029
|Handicap
|16
|14
|18
|6
|2
|4
|10
|12
|8
|13
|17
|7
|11
|3
|15
|1
|5
|9
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, BC
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
