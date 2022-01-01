Tenzan Country Club - North Course
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3270 yards
Slope 95
Rating 36.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back II
|36
|3270 yards
|36.5
|95
|Back I
|36
|3214 yards
|Front II
|36
|3088 yards
|65.8
|91
|Front II (W)
|36
|3088 yards
|36.3
|95
|Front I
|36
|3032 yards
Scorecard for Tenzan Country Club Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 36.5/95
|372
|533
|196
|342
|378
|407
|315
|200
|527
|3270
|3270
|Front M: 35.8/91 W: 36.3/95
|347
|514
|175
|325
|365
|385
|295
|185
|497
|3088
|3088
|Handicap
|3
|6
|7
|4
|8
|1
|5
|9
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted BANK, JCB, AMEX, VISA, Mastercard, NICOS, SAISON, MILLION, UFJ, MILLION, UC, Diners, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout