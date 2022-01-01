Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Tenzan Country Club - North Course

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3270 yards
Slope 95
Rating 36.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back II 36 3270 yards 36.5 95
Back I 36 3214 yards
Front II 36 3088 yards 65.8 91
Front II (W) 36 3088 yards 36.3 95
Front I 36 3032 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tenzan Country Club Kita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 36.5/95 372 533 196 342 378 407 315 200 527 3270 3270
Front M: 35.8/91 W: 36.3/95 347 514 175 325 365 385 295 185 497 3088 3088
Handicap 3 6 7 4 8 1 5 9 2
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted BANK, JCB, AMEX, VISA, Mastercard, NICOS, SAISON, MILLION, UFJ, MILLION, UC, Diners, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Be the first to leave a review

