Mutsugoro Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5870 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT (18-hole)
|72
|5870 yards
|69.2
|117
|RT (18-hole)
|72
|5471 yards
|66.1
|111
|RT (18-hole) (W)
|72
|5471 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Mutsugoro Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 69.2/117
|115
|341
|482
|387
|177
|488
|153
|460
|324
|2927
|5870
|Regular M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|100
|280
|476
|374
|126
|478
|132
|445
|321
|2732
|5471
|Handicap
|17
|13
|11
|1
|9
|7
|5
|3
|15
|Par
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, BC
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Showers
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout