Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Saga

Mutsugoro Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 72
Length 5870 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT (18-hole) 72 5870 yards 69.2 117
RT (18-hole) 72 5471 yards 66.1 111
RT (18-hole) (W) 72 5471 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Mutsugoro Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Back M: 69.2/117 115 341 482 387 177 488 153 460 324 2927 5870
Regular M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 100 280 476 374 126 478 132 445 321 2732 5471
Handicap 17 13 11 1 9 7 5 3 15
Par 3 4 5 4 3 5 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, BC

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Showers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hanamatsuri GC: #14
Hanamatsuri Golf Club
Kohoku, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Wakagi GC: #3
Wakagi Golf Club
Takeo-shi, Saga
0.0
0
Write Review
Yamato Fudo CC: #15
Yamato Fudo Country Club
Saga, Saga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - Old
Omurawan Country Club - Old Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Omurawan CC - New
Omurawan Country Club - New Course
Omura, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Konagai Country Club
Isahaya, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Saga Royal GC
Saga Royal Golf Club
Karatsu, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hinokuma CC
Hinokuma Country Club
Kanzaki, Saga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ariake CC: #1
Ariake Country Club
Omuta, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuoka Sunlake GC: #12
Fukuoka Sunlake Golf Club
Miyama, Fukuoka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sasebo Kokusai CC: #2
Sasebo Kokusai Country Club
Sasebo, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Greenland Resort GC - Orange: #3
Greenland Resort Golf Course - Orange
Arao, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me