Tenzan Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6845 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back I 72 6845 yards 73.1 123
Back II 72 6678 yards
Front I 72 6198 yards 70.7 121
Front I (W) 72 6198 yards 71.7 123
Front II 72 6031 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tenzan Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 391 599 398 187 403 404 549 155 395 3481 389 393 518 165 370 569 204 386 370 3364 6845
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 364 570 365 159 380 373 495 113 339 3158 345 370 475 142 348 542 160 317 341 3040 6198
Handicap 11 3 9 15 7 5 1 17 13 14 8 4 18 6 2 16 12 10
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted BANK, JCB, AMEX, VISA, Mastercard, NICOS, SAISON, MILLION, UFJ, UC, Diners, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

