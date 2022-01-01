Tenzan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6845 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back I
|72
|6845 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back II
|72
|6678 yards
|Front I
|72
|6198 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front I (W)
|72
|6198 yards
|71.7
|123
|Front II
|72
|6031 yards
Scorecard for Tenzan Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|391
|599
|398
|187
|403
|404
|549
|155
|395
|3481
|389
|393
|518
|165
|370
|569
|204
|386
|370
|3364
|6845
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|364
|570
|365
|159
|380
|373
|495
|113
|339
|3158
|345
|370
|475
|142
|348
|542
|160
|317
|341
|3040
|6198
|Handicap
|11
|3
|9
|15
|7
|5
|1
|17
|13
|14
|8
|4
|18
|6
|2
|16
|12
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted BANK, JCB, AMEX, VISA, Mastercard, NICOS, SAISON, MILLION, UFJ, UC, Diners, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout