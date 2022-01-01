Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kasai Inter Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as Sanyo Can Tree Ball Club.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6825 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kasai Inter Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 411 389 527 417 190 409 375 570 220 3508 523 178 467 420 507 360 176 350 376 3357 6865
Regular M: 73.0/121 380 378 516 398 170 393 343 550 193 3321 500 165 430 400 490 350 160 340 353 3188 6509
Front M: 70.7/119 365 364 503 390 165 380 335 535 138 3175 482 155 417 390 471 338 146 328 323 3050 6225
Ladies W: 70.2/119 352 364 434 330 144 361 335 410 124 2854 482 139 385 361 451 313 146 310 278 2865 5719
Handicap 4 10 12 14 18 2 16 8 6 9 17 3 1 11 5 15 13 7
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1968)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

