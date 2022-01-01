Kasai Inter Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6825 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as Sanyo Can Tree Ball Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6825 yards
Scorecard for Kasai Inter Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|411
|389
|527
|417
|190
|409
|375
|570
|220
|3508
|523
|178
|467
|420
|507
|360
|176
|350
|376
|3357
|6865
|Regular M: 73.0/121
|380
|378
|516
|398
|170
|393
|343
|550
|193
|3321
|500
|165
|430
|400
|490
|350
|160
|340
|353
|3188
|6509
|Front M: 70.7/119
|365
|364
|503
|390
|165
|380
|335
|535
|138
|3175
|482
|155
|417
|390
|471
|338
|146
|328
|323
|3050
|6225
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|352
|364
|434
|330
|144
|361
|335
|410
|124
|2854
|482
|139
|385
|361
|451
|313
|146
|310
|278
|2865
|5719
|Handicap
|4
|10
|12
|14
|18
|2
|16
|8
|6
|9
|17
|3
|1
|11
|5
|15
|13
|7
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Fairways Korai Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Osamu Ueda (1968)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout